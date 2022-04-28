According to Erie Police, one person is dead following a shooting in the 1800 block of West 8th Street.

Calls went out around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28. According to police, two people have been shot at the 1800 block of West 8th Street.

Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one person is dead.

It is not clear yet if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go app for the latest on this story as more information becomes available.