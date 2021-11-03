Erie Police Sgt. passes away

The Erie Police Department has lost its second officer in the past week.

Erie FOP Lodge #7 announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that Erie Police Sergeant Gary Taccone passed away. He was a 24 year veteran of the Erie Police Department.

This comes less than one week after Erie Police laid to rest 18-year veteran Officer Jason Belton.

Taccone has been a member of the force since 1997.

