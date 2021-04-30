Erie post office moving operations to Pittsburgh, one of 18 facilities across the country

The U.S. Postal Service announced plans this week to consolidate more than a dozen mail sorting facilities across the country, including the one in Erie.

Mail processing operations from Erie P&DF will move to Pittsburgh P&DC, according to USPS.

USPS says it will complete the movement of mail processing operations at 18 facilities by November 2021.

news release from USPS outlining the plan says the movement of mail processing is due to the decline in mail volume.

In a statement, the American Postal Workers Union president called the plan to consolidate a “misguided strategy” that will “further delay mail.”

“We have made crystal clear to postal management that any further plant consolidations are a misguided strategy that not only disrupts the lives of postal workers but will further delay mail,” stated APWU President Mark Dimondstein.  “The previous plant closings and consolidations were a complete failure and we will fight back facility-by-facility and community-by-community to save these processing plants. After a year of courageous and essential frontline work in this pandemic, management’s actions are a slap in the face of postal workers.”

