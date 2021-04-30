Erie post office moving operations to Pittsburgh, one of 18 facilities across the country

The U.S. Postal Service announced plans this week to consolidate more than a dozen mail sorting facilities across the country, including the one in Erie.

Mail processing operations from Erie P&DF will move to Pittsburgh P&DC, according to USPS.

USPS says it will complete the movement of mail processing operations at 18 facilities by November 2021.

A news release from USPS outlining the plan says the movement of mail processing is due to the decline in mail volume.

In a statement, the American Postal Workers Union president called the plan to consolidate a “misguided strategy” that will “further delay mail.”

“We have made crystal clear to postal management that any further plant consolidations are a misguided strategy that not only disrupts the lives of postal workers but will further delay mail,” stated APWU President Mark Dimondstein. “The previous plant closings and consolidations were a complete failure and we will fight back facility-by-facility and community-by-community to save these processing plants. After a year of courageous and essential frontline work in this pandemic, management’s actions are a slap in the face of postal workers.”

