Update: As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the number of people without power in Erie has gone down to 58 total. There are 13 reported power outages in the City of Erie, 44 still in Harborcreek, and less than five in Millcreek.

Update: As of 9 p.m. Friday, the numbers continue to fluctuate as there are now 528 without power in the City of Erie, and less than five without power in Millcreek Township.

In Harborcreek, there are now 44 without power. In both Lawrence Park and Millcreek, there are fewer than five without power.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — FirstEnergy is reporting more than 4,000 customers are without power in the City of Erie due to the thunderstorm.

According to the FirstEnergy power outage map by county, in the City of Erie there are currently 4,823 customers without power. In Harborcreek and Lawrence Park, less than 10 customers are without power. And 225 customers are without power in Millcreek Township.

Those numbers are actively changing. For the latest updates in real time, view the power outage map here to find out if there are any outages near you.