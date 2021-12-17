Erie Strayer strikes deal; Employees to return to work on Monday

Striking Erie Strayer workers will return to work on Monday following an agreement.

According to Tracy Cutright, Vice President of Local 851, the deal includes dental and approximately a 3% increase in wages in the first year.

Employees were on strike for more than two months.

Just this week, workers from Erie Strayer, along with other union workers in the community, joined together to march around the outside of Kyle Strayer’s house. He is the President and CEO of the Erie Strayer company

