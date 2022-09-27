Erie Police and the Erie SWAT team have responded to reports of shots fired and a stabbing in the 2400 block of Perry Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the scene with more information.

The situation is actively happening in the 2400 block of Perry Street. There is heavy police presence, including the Erie SWAT team at the scene. Police have repeatedly asked for the person or people inside one of the homes to come out.

There’s no word yet on exactly what prompted this situation to develop.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Perry Street is currently closed from East 23rd to East 25th streets.

This is a breaking situation. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for more as this situation develops.