An Erie teenager has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.

Deangelo Troop Jr.,18, appeared in Erie County Court on Monday and entered a guilty plea. Prosecutors say Troop fatally shot 13-year-old Kas’ir Gambill in December 2020.

Troop can avoid a mandatory life sentence because he was a juvenile at the time of the murder. According to the district attorney’s office, Troop is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4.

James Garcia, Troop’s co-defendant, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in this case. Garcia’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.