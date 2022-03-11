(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Event organizers have made the decision to postpone Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade as a winter storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches of snow overnight.

The parade was originally scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day. Now, the parade is getting pushed back one week to Saturday, March 19.

Earlier Friday, the Erie Downtown Partnership told us the parade would take place “rain or shine.” It seems that decision has since changed due to the inclement weather.

This year, the parade is being organized by The Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick’s and the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The parade hasn’t taken place in Erie since 2019 because of COVID-19.

Despite the parade cancellation, a “pub crawl” is still scheduled to take place Friday night at Jekyll & Hyde, McCoy’s, Molly Brannigan’s and Sullivan’s Pub.