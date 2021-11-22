Fatal shooting suspect arrested in stolen vehicle in Baltimore, MD

A man wanted for a shooting death in Erie has been arrested in Baltimore, Maryland as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police have confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Darryl Gates, 39, was apprehended in Baltimore over the weekend.

Gates was wanted as one of two possible suspects in the shooting death of Rhonda Glover.

Police initially investigated a report of a stolen vehicle from the 400 block of Reed Street — a 2007 Chevy Tahoe. That vehicle was located in Baltimore. Police say Gates was found inside.

It’s expected that he will eventually be returned to Erie to face charges.

