FBI were seen at Hertel and Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy offices around Erie Tuesday morning.

According to a patient inside at the time of the raid on the Fairview office, he tells us it was because of insurance fraud.

The patient said there were around 40 FBI agents at the office this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.