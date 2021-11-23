Fire breaks out on the roof of Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home

Erie Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home on Tuesday November 23rd.

Calls for this fire came out around 5:30 p.m.

The deputy chief for the Erie Fire Department stated that employees of the funeral home were just starting to leave for the day when they noticed the fire rising from the top of the building.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire on the exterior of the building.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

