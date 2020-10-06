Former city council president Sonya Arrington pleads guilty to wire fraud and submitting false paperwork to the government

The former Erie City Council President accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her nonprofit pleaded guilty in court today.

Arrington entered a plea agreement during a change of plea hearing. She pleaded guilty to offering wire fraud and submitting false paperwork to the government. The other 31 charges on the indictment will be factored into her sentencing.

Sonya Arrington is accused of embezzling around $70,000 from her nonprofit “Mothers Against Teen Violence” between 2011 and 2018.

According to federal records, Arrington used a debit card attached to the nonprofit at Presque Isle Downs & Casino.

The 53-year-old initially pleaded not guilty, but last month filed a motion to change her plea.

Her charges are not related to her time in office. She left city council in January when her term expired.

Arrington’s sentencing will take place February 23, 2021. She faces up to 25 years in prison.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.