Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington sentenced to one year and one day in prison on fraud charges

Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington is sentenced to one year and one day in prison on fraud charges.

Arrington pleaded guilty in Oct. of 2020 to stealing $70,000 from her non-profit organization to pay bills, go to Disney World, and feed her gambling habit.

The former City Council Member and founder of Mothers Against Teen Violence was first charged in 2018.

The idea of house arrest or probation has also been rejected by the judge in this case.

The sentence of one year and one day in prison is less than the required sentence for federal court.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more as this story develops.