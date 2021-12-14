Former Erie man sentenced to prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at police during May 2020 riot

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

30-year-old Tyvarh Nicholson

A former Erie man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the May 2020 riot.

Former Erie resident Tyvarh Nicholson, 30, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at police during the May 30, 2020 riot in downtown Erie, according to the Department of Justice.

Nicholson pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device in Federal Court in August 2021.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Nicholson was sentenced on Dec. 13, 2021 in Federal Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News