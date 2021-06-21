Former Gov. Ridge in stable condition following stroke

The former governor of Pennsylvania and first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge is in stable condition after suffering from a stroke June 16.

Gov. Ridge, 75, suffered a stroke at his residence in Bethesda, MD last Wednesday. He was conscious when he arrived at the emergency department and later underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot.

Former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge said last week the family is hopeful for a full recovery while recognizing Gov. Ridge “will have a long road ahead, no doubt. But we take comfort and strength knowing what a determined fighter Tom is and that he has come back strong from health challenges in the past.”

This is a developing story. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list