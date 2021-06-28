Former Gov. Tom Ridge discharged from hospital following stroke, transferred to rehab facility

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge has left the hospital after suffering from a stroke June 16th.

The 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania and first United States Secretary of Homeland Security was discharged from the hospital Sunday afternoon, and was immediately transferred to a rehabilitation facility in the Washington, D.C. area.

“Tom wants everyone to know how much he appreciates all those who have reached out to offer their prayers, words of encouragement and love,” stated former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge. “It means so much to all of us. Tom hasn’t lost his sense of humor nor his determination as he begins this important therapy. We are grateful for all of the wonderful healthcare professionals who have and will continue to help us along his path to recovery.”

