Former Lakeside Auto Finance Manager is sentenced to 32 months in federal prison.

Chad Bednarski is sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on count one of fraud conspiracy.

Andy Gabler, former owner of Lakeside Auto, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison on Thursday.

Gabler and Bednarski are sentenced after submitting false paperwork and loan sales.

Bednarski must pay $1 million in restitution.