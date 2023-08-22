Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the North East firefighter who was killed at the scene of an accident over the weekend.

Shawn Giles, 53, was killed Sunday, Aug. 20, in the line of duty. He was hit by a car Sunday afternoon that was recklessly speeding through an accident scene where Giles was directing traffic.

The driver of that car, 41-year-old Dawaan Simmons, is now facing a number of charges.

Giles was born in Erie, Pa. and graduated from North East High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a firefighter at Fuller Hose Company #1.

A statement from Fuller Hose Company reads, “Shawn had a love for the fire department and helping others. He was always there to lend a hand. His kind, soft spoken, selfless character is what made Shawn – Shawn. He truly was a gentle giant. He loved spending time with his family and being Papa to his grandson Lucas. Shawn was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Indians.”

Family and friends can visit Gravel Pit Park (10300 West Main Street) in North East on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., followed by both military and fire department honors.

Memorials in Shawn’s name can be made to the Fuller Hose Company P.O. Box 646, North East, Pa. 16428.

The William D. Elkin Funeral Home is taking care of the funeral arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.elkinfh.com.