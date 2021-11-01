Furnace flashover injures two

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Two men are injured after a furnace flashover at Modern Industries Monday afternoon just after 2:30 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, two men were injured when they tried to light a furnace at Modern Industries. The Erie Fire Department reports the furnace flashed over, causing burns to the face, chest and arms on both men.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. There was no damage to the building that was reported.

“They are still in operation. Everything is going normally. That furnace has been taken offline for the time to check it out,” said Jeff Carroll, Deputy Chief of Erie Fire Department.

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This story is developing. We have a crew currently on the scene. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will continue to update you with more.