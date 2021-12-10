General McLane teacher who made controversial social media post will not return

On Friday, the General McLane school district announced both on their website and Facebook page the teacher who made a social media post about people who refuse to get vaccinated will not be returning to the school.

The statement from the school district reads:

“The teacher responsible for the social media post will not be returning in any capacity to the General McLane School District. We reiterate the degree to which the comments in her post, figurative and literal, were unacceptable and inappropriate, and we will continue to focus on what is best for our students now and in the future.” Official statement from the General McLane School District

