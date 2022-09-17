One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Fairview.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. in the 7700 block of West Ridge Road. According to the Erie County Coroner, the rider was heading eastbound on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed through a fence.

The victim, Dylan Oakes, 24, of Girard, was reportedly killed instantly. The coroner has ruled his death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.

State police are still investigating the accident.