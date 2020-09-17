Girard man arrested after TSA catches him with a gun at the Erie Airport

TSA officers detected this handgun in a man’s carry-on bag at Erie International Airport on Sept. 17. (TSA photo)

An Erie County man has been arrested for attempting to bring a handgun in a carry-on bag at the Erie Airport.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Erie International Airport (ERI) detected a .380 caliber handgun in a carry-on bag of a Girard man earlier today. It was not loaded.

The handgun was spotted by a TSA officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA alerted the airport police, who arrived at the checkpoint and confiscated the gun before arresting the man on weapons charges.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck™, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck™ privileges.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

