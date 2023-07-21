Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC is reportedly shuttering its Pennsylvania medical marijuana operations.

Goodblend, headquartered in Pittsburgh, has announced its medical marijuana processing facility and dispensaries in Pittsburgh and Erie will be closing, first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The state Department of Health in 2020 approved Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC as the eighth and final clinical registrant of Pennsylvania’s first-in-the-nation medical marijuana research program. Goodblend opened its Erie dispensary on West 38th Street in October 2021.

Goodblend’s Pittsburgh cultivation and processing facility will reportedly be closing in September, along with its medical marijuana dispensaries in Friendship (Pittsburgh area) and Erie. The closures will reportedly put around 76 people out of work.

The newspaper further reported the September closure will take place nine days after an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge is scheduled to hear arguments on Goodblend’s reported failure to meet the terms of its lease. Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC is also reportedly facing a second lawsuit in Common Pleas Court.