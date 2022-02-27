In a letter sent to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board from Governor Tom Wolf, Governor Wolf is urging the PLCB to remove Russian-sourced products from all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth.

Governor Wolf is also urging these stores to cease selling these products as quickly as possible.

“I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine. I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state,” Said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

You can find a copy of the letter sent by Governor Wolf to the PLCB here.