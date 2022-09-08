(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two additional groups of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Erie County.

The groups were collected on Aug. 30 in Harborcreek Township and the City of Erie. They are the seventh and eighth groups to test positive this season.

No human cases of the virus have been reported in Erie County.

Given the positive tests, the department of health plans to do additional monitoring of the affected areas, and control work will be conducted if necessary.

According to the department of health, West Nile virus can cause “West Nile encephalitis,” an infection that can cause brain swelling. Older adults and people with weak immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness.

Prevention

The Erie County Department of Health recommended two broad ways to prevent West Nile virus: preventing bites and reducing the number of mosquitoes.

To prevent bites, the department recommends: using insect repellants with DEET; using proper outdoor lighting (incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, and fluorescent lights neither attract nor repel them); using chemical treatments for standing water (such as “mosquito dunks”); having tight window and door screens; using fans at outdoor events to repel mosquitoes with high winds.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To prevent mosquitoes around homes, the department recommends: disposing of anything that can hold standing water (like cans, containers, and used tires); drilling holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and checking uncovered junk piles; cleaning gutters and checking storm drains, leaking faucets and window wells; emptying standing water from wheelbarrows, boats, trailers, toys and ceramic pots, and turn them over when not in use; and aerating and/or treating water where possible.