Harborcreek Music Boosters Club ex-treasurer charged with theft, forgery and access device fraud

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released a public information release report stating that the Harborcreek Music Boosters Club ex-treasurer is charged with theft, forgery and access device fraud.

From 07/2018-06/2020, Danielle Nicole Hoderny, 36, is accused of using the club’s bank card for personal use, writing unauthorized checks from the club’s bank account and using only partial of the funds allotted for a trip, leaving the rest of the money unaccounted for during her time as treasurer.

Hoderny is accused of using the club’s bank account card to make fraudulent purchases for her own personal use/gain. According to PSP, she made a total of 30 separate purchases from 07/02/18 through 04/27/20, totaling $7,830.24.

Also during that time, PSP says Hoderny wrote two checks which were not authorized by the club in the amount of $1,240. One of the checks had the forged signature of the authorized signee for the account.

Hoderny was also responsible for the financial purchases for a trip to Disney World Resorts in Florida during the month of 02/20. During her time as treasurer, the club collected $78,835.54 to finance the trip. The club provided documentation showing the defendant had only financed $57,671.14 for the trip. That left a total of $21,164.40 which is now unaccounted for and the club reports money is still owed to pay for the trip.

When the investigating officer emailed Hoderny regarding the trip money, she attached a PDF Disney receipt showing her personal bank account card was charged. However, Walt Disney World Security Global Investigations staff confirmed the PDF receipt was altered from the original receipt which shows the Harborcreek Music Boosters Club bank card was the card charged to Disney.