(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have a developing story in the 1000 block of East Gore Road in Millcreek Township where emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire.

Police and firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to what was first reported as a structure fire. However, when fire crews arrived on the scene they were told to stage away.

Calls went out just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a fire. According to reports from the scene, a heavy presence of firefighters, ambulances, Millcreek Police (including their armored truck) and state police were on the scene.

Residents in the area reported they heard gunshots fired in the area and police have confirmed this. However, they have not confirmed if this is connected to the fire or not.

Mercyhurst University sent out a warning text, alerting students and those in the area to an active shooter.

As of 5:30 p.m., police say the scene has been neutralized and community members are safe.

