A high speed chase ends with one person transported to the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a welfare check for a man in Mercer County.

Meadville Troopers spotted the truck at the intersection of I-79 near the McKean exit. From there a high speed chase began.

PSP set up a “rolling road block” with their vehicles at the intersection of Manchester and West Ridge Road where the driver hit a troopers vehicle causing the truck to stop.

According to PSP, as troopers were approaching the vehicle the driver shot himself. He was transported to UPMC Hamot and is said to be in serious condition at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.