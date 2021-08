Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea restaurant in Millcreek will permanently close its doors at the end of August, according to a sign posted outside the restaurant.

According to the sign, Hoss’s will close for good on August 29, 2021.

This story is breaking. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will continue to update you with more as this story develops.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists