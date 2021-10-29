House fire breaks out near W. 9th & Walnut Streets; roads currently closed

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fire broke out in a first floor apartment in a home near West 9th & Walnut Streets Friday morning, causing the roads near the area to be closed to traffic.

According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 9 a.m. Friday morning for a house fire in the 500 block of West 9th Street, near the corner with Walnut Street.

According to the Erie Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Carroll, the fire started in the first floor apartment. The occupants in the second story apartment called after they smelled smoke.





According to the Deputy Chief, the fire possibly started around the couch area in the living room in the first floor apartment, however the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The first floor occupant was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

At this time, the roads around the house are blocked off to traffic.

Penelec is on the scene looking to determine if power needs to be shut off to the home. Red Cross will be called in to help the displaced families if the power does need to be shut off.

This story is developing. JET 24/FOX/66/YourErie.com will continue to update you with more.

