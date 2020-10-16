Warren County house fire claims the life of one person

Correction: This story previously stated the fire took place in Corry. The story has been updated to read the fire took place in Warren County near Corry.

One person is dead following a house fire on Scotts Crossing Road in Warren County near Corry.

Officials have confirmed one person is dead at the scene.

According to PennDOT, Scotts Crossing Road is currently closed from the intersection with Route 6 to the intersection with Drobneck Road in Columbus Township due to the fire. The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.