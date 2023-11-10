Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after human remains were discovered on the shoulder of Interstate 90.

According to a police report, the Belle Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire on I-90 at mile marker 30 (near Hammett/Parade Street and Wesleyville/Bayfront Connector) at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Once on the scene, human remains were found off the shoulder of the interstate. The report identifies the victim as a white woman. Her identity was not released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP in Erie at 814-898-1641.