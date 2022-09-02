If your looking to get off Interstate 86 onto I-90, you might find yourself going at a slow pace.

A one-vehicle accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning on I-86 westbound between exit 3 (PA 89-Wattsburg; North East) and exit 1 (I-90 West-Erie).

The semi truck left the road and traveled down an embankment. All lanes on I-86 are currently closed.

There is no word if the driver suffered any injuries at this time.

Traffic on I-86 is being diverted until the truck can be removed. Visit 511pa.com for the latest traffic information.