Update: I-90 eastbound has reopened to traffic. We will update you with more as it becomes available.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A reported vehicle fire has closed I-90 eastbound from the Route 97 exit to the Route 8 exit.

Traffic is currently backed up from the Route 19 (Waterford/Peach Street) exit to the Route 97 (Waterford/State Street) exit.

I-90 is closed to traffic from the Route 97 (Waterford/State Street) exit to the Route 8 (Hammett/Parade Street) exit.

View real-time traffic information on 511pa.com.