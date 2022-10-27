(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — I-90 westbound is currently closed at the Girard exit because of a semi crash.

PennDOT is reporting the westbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Exit 9 (Platea/Girard), and a detour is in place using Route 18, Route 20, and I-90 Exit 3 (Route 6N/Cherry Hill/West Springfield).

The roadway will be reopened once the scene has been cleared.

Visit 511pa.com for the latest traffic updates and road conditions.

