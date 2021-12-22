Identity of boy hit & killed by bus released; death ruled accidental

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — The identity of the 10-year-old boy that was hit and killed by a bus in Erie Tuesday morning has been released.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the victim as 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz. The accident happened early Tuesday morning on E. 26th St. and East Ave.

His death was ruled accidental after officials observed the accident on video surveillance.

EMTA and the Erie School District Superintendent both issued statements following the accident.

Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito released the following statement:

“I speak for the entire Erie’s Public Schools family when I say how saddened we are by this tragic accident. Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, teachers and all who knew him. We are doing everything we can to support that community and will continue to do so. Counselors and other professionals are present at McKinley today as part of our Student Assistance Program and will continue to be available to anyone who needs support in the days ahead. We have also made sure families are aware of additional community-based services to help them during the district’s holiday break.”

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (EMTA) Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Peterson, issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Following this morning’s tragic accident, our prayers and deepest condolences are with the child and his entire family. EMTA mourns the loss of life and prays the family and those affected are able to find comfort during this difficult time.”