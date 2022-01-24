In-person visitation suspended at all state correctional facilities, DOC announces

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending all in-person visitation in correctional facilities statewide.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced Monday that the department is suspending in-person visitation at all state correctional institutions from Jan. 27 through Feb. 28, 2022 in order to help facilities more effectively allocate staff as COVID-19 cases remain high in the state.

“Staffing levels have been significantly impacted throughout the winter months by the same uptick in COVID-19 cases that our communities are experiencing,” stated Acting Secretary Little. “Even when symptoms are mild, quarantine requirements for COVID-positive staff and close contacts of those who have tested positive have led to an increased reliance on voluntary and mandated overtime that is not sustainable.”

Recreation, education, and access to programming will not be impacted by the statewide suspension in visitation. However, delivery of some services may be modified at the facility level to promote social distancing, according to the DOC.

The DOC also announced the availability of no-cost video visits will be increased, and the department will provide cable television to the incarcerated population at no charge during the month of February.

“We recognize the stress a suspension of in-person visitation may place on incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, and we will work to mitigate those issues,” stated Acting Secretary Little. “This is a temporary measure to ensure critical positions in our facilities remain staffed.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Anyone with an in-person visit scheduled for January 27 or later will receive a cancellation notice via email. When visitation resumes, visitors 12 and older will be required to confirm their vaccination status and may be asked to provide proof of vaccination before entering the facility.

Click here for the latest information and statistics about the status of COVID-19 in the state prison system.