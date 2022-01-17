Interstate 90 westbound closed from Exit 32 to Exit 29

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Interstate 90 westbound is closed from Exit 32 at Route 290 Wesleyville to Exit 29 at Route 8 Hammet Parade Street.

This closure is due to a multiple vehicle crash.

Officials said that the lane will reopen once the area is cleared.

PennDOT wants to remind residents that road conditions can be viewed at 511PA.com

Again Interstate 90 Westbound is closed from Exit 32 to Exit 29.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide you with updated information as it becomes available.