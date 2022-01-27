Investigation continues into overnight shooting that left one dead, another in critical condition

Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting at a reported Airbnb on McClelland Ave. that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Shortly after midnight, Erie Police responded to a call for a man down in the 3900 block of McClelland Ave. Once on the scene, Erie Police found a 30-year-old man and officers were able to identify a gunshot wound.

First responders gave the victim emergency treatment and he was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police received another call overnight for a second gunshot victim, identifying an 18-year-old male with several gunshot wounds, including one to the face.

That victim is now in critical condition in the hospital.

“Officers in Erie, the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue, were able to find that there was a crime scene there, that there was a residence there that it appears that this happened at. That has been held as a crime scene, obviously we’re securing a search warrant for that residence at this time,” said Rick Lorah

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

As the investigation continues, Erie Police say they will conduct several interviews and analyze surveillance video.