Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strike no more.

UE Local members have approved Wabtec’s newest proposal and ended a 10-week-long strike, according to a union representative.

Wabtec and union representatives met again on Thursday to vote on the company’s new offer at the Warner Theatre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the representative, workers will go back to work starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, at first shift.

The contract offer was for the next four years with the main points between the two sides being grievance procedures, health care, wages and vacation.

The agreement also calls for annual raises of 3.65% in the first year, followed by 3%, 3.25%, then 3% for the final year, with a $1,500 lump sum when the contract is ratified.

About 1,400 Wabtec employees from UE Locals 506 and 618 have been on strike since June 22.

This is a developing story