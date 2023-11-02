(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After more than a week of testimony, jury deliberations have ended in a homicide trial involving three defendants.

A jury has found Destin A. Dortch, 22, guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder; Christopher J. Bridges, 22, has been found guilty on all charges, including second-degree murder; and Raeshawn D. McCallum, 24, has been found guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder in the robbery and killing of 24-year-old Calvin Isaiah and 44-year-old Phillip Clark.

Less than a week after Isaiah’s murder, Philip Clark who was in a wheelchair, was shot and killed in his West 29th Street home.

The three were arrested in May 2022.

“I’ve done hundreds of trials in my career and this was probably the most complex and, of course, we are we’re disappointed in what the verdict is but the jury has spoken,” said Bruce Sandmeyer, Destin Dortch defense attorney.

An assistant district attorney said he’s pleased with the verdict and said Erie Police spend a lot of time on this investigation.

“We had half the major crimes detective staff testify during this trial, because they were all working on it, and they were able to bring closure to two families that had to endure horrific crimes happen to their family members,” he said.

24-year-old Calvin Isaiah was shot and killed on August 30, 2018 on East 26th Street. He was the son of Erie County Councilman Andre Horton.

“My son Calvin deserves justice. The Clark family deserves justice and I feel today justice was served. We are just overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Angela Horton, mother of Calvin Isaiah.

“I think a community of this size will sleep a lot better tonight knowing that those three individuals won’t be on the streets,” Andre Horton said.

Phillip Clark’s sister said she’s waited for this day for a very long time

“I’m glad it’s over It was a very long process and I’m very happy right now,” said Felicia Clark, sister of Phillip Clark. I miss him so much he was so kind. We just did everything together. I called him every day.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.