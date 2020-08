The youngest person in Erie County to be charged with homicide has been sentenced.

Keyon Lucas was found guilty of third-degree murder back in February 2020. Today, August 28th, Lucas was sentenced to 20 to 49 years in prison and four years probation.

18-year-old Lucas is charged with the shooting death of 24-year-old Lavelle Beason back in 2017 when Lucas was 14-years-old.