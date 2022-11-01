The sound of gunfire is heard in Albion as a large police presence gathers there.

Authorities aren’t releasing any information, but several roads near North Street and North Main Street are currently blocked off. No one except law enforcement is allowed on North Main Street.

Witnesses said there had been a heavy police presence since 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Several businesses in the area said that state troopers were going door to door asking if anyone had seen a bald man.

From what we have been told, troopers didn’t say why they were looking for that particular person, but they were canvassing the area.

Several streets in the area are either completely blocked off or partially shut down. Those streets include:

Old Albion Road

Gage Road

North Main Street

North Street

Franklin Street

Washington Street

East Pearl

Smock Avenue

Academy Street

In addition to several state troopers, there is also fire police from Albion, Cranesville, Platea, and Franklin Township. No other information was given at this time.

It does appear there is currently a lot of activity near Albion Boro Park.

This is a developing story.