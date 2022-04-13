(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A lightning strike in downtown Warren damaged a building and some vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Timothy Carpenter of the Warren Fire Department, the chimney on the Flat Iron/Key Bank Building in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Warren was hit by lightning Wednesday.

The force of the lightning strike sent debris onto the road below. The road was closed while crews worked to clean up the mess.

The falling debris hit and damaged a couple vehicles.

According to Lt. Carpenter, the chimney on the roof of the building has been secured at this time.

No injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the individual who lost her van in the lightning strike. To contribute to this GoFundMe project, click here.