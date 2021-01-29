Bay High School dismissing students after lockdown for reports of a gun in school; school district confirms all threats are unfounded

Bay High School in Bay Village, Ohio is on lockdown after reports of someone with a gun, according to WJW in Cleveland, Ohio.

The school district says police are sweeping the building room by room, but nothing credible has been found.

This is a developing story. Stay with Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com for the latest.

