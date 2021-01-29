Bay High School dismissing students after lockdown for reports of a gun in school; school district confirms all threats are unfounded

Bay High School in Bay Village, Ohio is on lockdown after reports of someone with a gun, according to WJW in Cleveland, Ohio.

The school district says police are sweeping the building room by room, but nothing credible has been found.

Dismissal for BHS starts now @ Bay Presbyterian. Parents should enter via Lake & exit Columbia. Have IDs ready. All other schools continue to stay in place.



Do not return to BHS to retrieve cars or other belongings. You’ll be alerted when you can return to campus. — Bay Village Schools (@BaySchoolsOH) January 29, 2021

Quick update and more info to come once we have confirmed information. pic.twitter.com/zY7Lj0BVGE — Bay Village Schools (@BaySchoolsOH) January 29, 2021

