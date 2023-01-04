(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie City Councilwoman Liz Allen has resigned from her position effective immediately.

The announcement came on Jan. 4 during a council meeting that saw Chuck Nelson and Jasmine Flores elected as council president and vice president respectively.

Allen announced her resignation after the leadership selection. She noted her frustration that Nelson and Flores were selected for leadership positions while Mel Witherspoon, a councilman with only a year left in his term, was overlooked.

Additionally, Allen had seemed frustrated by the budgetary process in December and a perception that councilmembers have been discussing city issues in private rather than in a public forum.

Allen said she hopes to return to her journalist background. Allen formerly was an Administrative Editor at Erie Times-News. She plans to continue attending council meetings and writing about the city government.

In response to Allen’s resignation, Witherspoon said, “She will be missed.”

Allen had three years left in her council term. She was first elected to a council seat in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. She had served as council president in the past.

Her resignation will leave a vacancy in the council. The process to replace Allen was not immediately known.