Local police granted lawsuit; county health department must now release names of COVID-19 patients upon arrest

Judge Mead granted the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and other local police their lawsuit against the Erie County Health Department asking for the names of COVID-19 patients instead of just addresses.

Judge Mead says these are extraordinary times and that the county health department will now have to confirm or deny whether a person has tested positive for COVID-19 to police following the arrest of an individual.

According to the court document, this will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to police, the public, inmates and employees of the county jail. This will also allow police to inform the county health department of anyone breaking quarantine.

Action News will talk to the lawyer of the FOP later today.

This is a breaking story. We will continue to update you with more information.