Man Charged in Fireworks Incident

Erie Police have filed charges in connection to a fireworks incident caught on camera.

According to City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, police have filed charges in connection to the case that gained attention on social media.

The video showed people firing fireworks at 30-year-old Ashton Hunt as he sat in the street at the intersection of East 6th and Wallace Streets Monday night.

One man has been charged in the incident with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, propulsion of missiles onto a roadway, possessing an instrument of crime, and consumer fireworks discharged within 150 feet of a structure.

At this time they are not releasing his name and they are continuing to investigate.