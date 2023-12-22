Oil City, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is being charged with criminal homicide after the body of a toddler was found in Oil City.

That’s according to Explore Venango, who say that according to a criminal complaint, officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 600 block of North Street in Oil City in reference to a missing two-year-old child.

Upon search of the home, they located the deceased toddler inside a canvas type “intex” bag in the basement.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Trevaughn Lee Glenn Stribling-Jackson has been charged with criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault, felony concealment of whereabout of child and abuse of corpse.

Stribling-Jackson’s bail was denied citing poof he is a flight risk. He is currently being held at Venango County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is set for January 3rd before Judge Andrew F. Fish.

PSP Franklin assisted Oil City Police Department with the investigation.