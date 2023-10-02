Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left one woman dead and her husband in critical condition.

According to Pennsylvania State Police out of New Castle, a married couple from Corry was found shot along a Lawrence County road near New Castle, Pa.

When troopers arrived on the scene at 3:17 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, they found a pickup truck sitting over an embankment along River Road near Butler Avenue in Perry Township.

First responders reportedly found 39-year-old Julie Anne Wegmiller inside the truck dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Her husband, 40-year-old Edwin Fran Wegmiller Jr., was found outside the truck and further down the embankment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and eventually flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian where he remains in critical condition.

State Police are asking anyone with information to call 724-598-2211.